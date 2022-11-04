Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide

An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder.

The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.

Bisbikis, a Novi resident and lawyer based out of Southeast Michigan, is suspected of being the architect of a murder of Dan Hutchinson, who ran Hutch's Jewelry in Oak Park. The explosive charge follows months of investigation by police who have already arrested three others.

Bisbikis is also charged with felony firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Judge Michelle Friedman Appel denied his bond after it was argued he was a flight risk and a tether wouldn't be enough.

Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack earlier in September that an attorney had been identified as a person of interest in the murder investigation which has spiraled since June 1 when the 47-year-old jeweler was shot in his vehicle outside the store.

According to police, the alleged murder happened when a 44-year-old man pulled up on a bicycle and began shooting into a GMC SUV where Hutchinson and his wife were at the time. At the same time, another car pulled up in the lane next to Hutchinson, firing more than a dozen rounds into the vehicle.

The 44-year-old, identified as Roy Donta Larry, was the first to be arrested. Two more were arrested months later when 57-year-old Darnell Larry, a relative of Roy, and 32-year-old Angelo James Raptoplous.

At the time, sources say that Raptoplous was above the other two men in the plot.

Bisbikis's arrest is expected to shed light on the motive of the murder. Multiple sources close to the investigation told FOX 2 the attorney was connected to Raptoplous and had a lot to gain from Hutchinson's death.

The attorney befriended Hutchinson and eventually become a business associate of the jeweler who trusted Bisbikis to draft a will, sources said, adding he wrote himself into Hutchinson's will.

FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack first learned that there was an attorney linked to the murder of Hutchinson in mid-September after the attorney allegedly wrote himself into Hutch's will without the jeweler knowing.

The prosecution said during Bisbikis's arraignment there was "ample evidence" that he had participated in the murder and had met with the co-conspirators several times, including instructing them how they would be paid.

Bisbikis, who is married and has children, was arrested around 6 a.m. when police arrived at his home on Thursday, his attorney said.

His next court date is Nov. 15 at 10:50 a.m. for a probable cause conference. It's the same date as the co-conspirator's case.