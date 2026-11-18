The Brief Austin city staff spent nearly $45M in 2025 across over 1500 city credit cards Certain purchases were just labeled "out on leave" or "video," and there's no clear description of what was bought or why it was needed The audit also points to several credit card misuse reports since 2020, including one person buying a copy of "John Wick" and calling it "workplace shooter safety awareness"



An audit has found Austin city staff spent nearly $45 million last year across 1,571 city credit cards, vastly more than other Texas cities.

The audit says this increases the risk of fraud and unnecessary spending.

Big picture view:

Compared to peer cities like Dallas, Houston, and El Paso, Austin has nearly double the number of credit cards. Austin's spending is tens of millions more than the other cities.

Houston has the second-highest number of cards, at 867, with about $10.1 million total in spending.

In a presentation to the Audit and Finance Committee, the Auditor's Office said staff isn't thoroughly reviewing spending, and they don't consider efficient use of public funds.

"Austin does not follow all best practices to safeguard resources as they are being spent through credit cards," Ashley Rodriguez of the city auditor's office said during the meeting.

What was in the audit?

Local perspective:

The audit covers credit cards assigned to staff by name. It doesn't include Austin Energy cards because they were being transitioned by Austin Financial Services (AFS) when the audit was done.

Twenty-seven percent of cards were used less than once per month. The audit says staff aren't adequately trained. The training is one-time and outdated. Other Texas cities do refresher training.

About a third of transaction documentation is unclear and not reviewed thoroughly. Some are not coded with the correct spending category.

For example, certain purchases were just labeled "out on leave" or "video," and there's no clear description of what was bought or why it was needed.

There was also a purchase labeled "Chat GPT" categorized as "clothing."

Credit card misuses

The audit also points to several credit card misuse reports since 2020.

In 2020, one staff member used their city card to buy at least $1.3 million in printer toner and resold it online. He also fraudulently bought electronics and home goods for personal use.

In 2023, an employee bought gift cards and firearm accessories for personal use.

In 2024, an employee bought a John Wick movie and changed the purchase title to "workplace shooter safety awareness."

In 2025, a manager paid for contractor services on private property.

What's next:

The audit makes four recommendations: reviewing and revoking unneeded cards; updating training and adding refresher training; finding cost-saving strategies; and revising policies to strengthen effectiveness.

Austin Financial Services agreed to the recommendations.

"AFS will implement an annual review process for all purchasing cards, define established usage thresholds, and identify underutilized accounts," James Scarbaro with AFS said.