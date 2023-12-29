Woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes after returning from Christmas

A northeast Austin resident is concerned after coming back after Christmas to find her apartment building riddled with bullet holes.

Riley Curnutt, who lives at the Reserve at Walnut Creek apartments on Exchange Drive, left her home on Christmas Eve. Two days later, she discovered bullet holes throughout her apartment.

She says the bullets hit her unit and the unit under hers. There are about ten total, and two of them went into her unit.

"They pierced through every wall in the apartment," she said. "They entered through this side, and then they went through the kitchen walls, and then they went through the bedroom walls and then into the bedroom. One of them lodged in the ceiling and one of them ended up right on my bed. No room in our apartment feels safe at this point."

The holes have been patched up on the inside now. Curnutt says the shooting appears targeted.

"It's odd that the building is all the way back here and the furthest from the road," she said. "We're just three girls in college. We don't know how to deal with this. It's definitely scary."

She says some neighbors heard sounds on the night of Christmas Eve.

"I think if someone was celebrating, they'd be shooting up into the air or shooting not at their own apartment building," she said.

Austin police say the investigation is ongoing. No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made.

Curnutt wants to see the investigation move along and is reminding others to be alert.

"I really hope that the other people in this apartment complex are made aware that this happened," she said. "This is just shocking in the way that it's being dealt with isn't terrible, but it isn't preferable."

Curnutt says she felt safe at her apartment complex before this, but now she plans on moving.