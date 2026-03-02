Austin 6th Street shooting: Police to give update

The Brief APD set to give update at 1 p.m. on deadly 6th Street shooting 3 people, including gunman, killed; 14 others injured



The Austin Police Department is set to give an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting at a downtown Austin bar over the weekend.

Three people, including the gunman, were killed in the early Sunday morning shooting at Buford's; 14 others were injured.

The Latest:

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis will be speaking at 1 p.m. from Austin Police Headquarters.

FOX 7 Austin will be carrying the press conference live on air, on FOX Local and on social media. The press conference will also be available at the top of this article.

Deadly Austin 6th Street shooting

The backstory:

Three people, including the gunman, were killed, and 14 others were wounded in a mass shooting outside a bar in Austin's bustling Sixth Street entertainment district early Sunday morning that authorities said may have ties to terrorism.

It began with a call to police around 1:40 a.m. about a man shooting at Buford's. When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and "returned fire, killing the suspect," said Austin police chief Lisa Davis Sunday.

The gunman has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized US citizen born in Senegal who lived in Pflugerville. He was reportedly caught in images wearing a sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" and had been wearing a T-shirt underneath with an Iranian flag on it.

Davis said that the gunman had two weapons during the shooting, but never entered the bar; instead he drove by, fired outside the window with a pistol, then parked his vehicle nearby and got out with a rifle.

Davis said an explosives team was called in to evaluate the gunman's vehicle after investigators found concerning items inside. No bombs were found, however.