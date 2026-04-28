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Waymo declines to meet with Austin leaders to discuss interactions with first responders

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Published  April 28, 2026 5:18pm CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
Waymo declines to meet with Austin leaders to hear concerns

Waymo declines to meet with Austin leaders to hear concerns

Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company, confirmed it will not attend a special public meeting with city council members on Wednesday. This comes after one of their vehicles was seen blocking first responders during the Sixth Street mass shooting in March.

The Brief

    • Waymo will not attend an Austin City Council meeting to address concerns
    • This comes after a Waymo car was seen blocking first responders during the 6th Street mass shooting on March 1
    • An Austin City Council member said other autonomous vehicle companies will be participating in the meeting

AUSTIN, Texas - Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company, confirmed it will not attend a special public meeting with city council members on Wednesday. 

This comes after one of their vehicles was seen blocking first responders during the Sixth Street mass shooting in March.

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Austin 6th Street shooting: Waymo did not follow emergency traffic enforcement, officials say
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Austin 6th Street shooting: Waymo did not follow emergency traffic enforcement, officials say

City officials said it took about half-an-hour to implement a steer-clear area for Waymo's autonomous vehicles during the 6th Street mass shooting on March 1.

The backstory:

A video from last month raised concerns. It showed a Waymo autonomous vehicle in the way of a fire truck trying to respond to the mass shooting on Sixth Street. Council members asked Waymo to meet with them this month for a public meeting to talk about incidents involving interactions between first responders and autonomous vehicles during emergency situations. Waymo declined.

"I'm disappointed. I think we are doing our best to make sure that local government is responsive to its constituents, and those folks deserve to hear directly from the companies that are impacting their neighborhoods, what that looks like, and why they won't answer questions from the public," Paige Ellis, Austin City Council District 8 Representative and Chair of the Mobility Committee, said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Austin leaders call for meeting with Waymo

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Austin leaders call for meeting with Waymo

City officials said Waymo did not follow emergency traffic enforcement during the March 1 6th Street mass shooting. City council members are now calling for Waymo to meet with them to ensure this never happens again.

"It is deeply disappointing that Waymo will not be joining us for the Mobility Committee meeting.  While private talks are important, I do believe that the public deserves to hear the discussion surrounding this topic, and it is meetings like these that provide that space," Krista Laine, Austin City Council District 6 Representative, said.

Waymo said in a statement, "We've already had the substantive conversations this moment calls for, directly with all five requesting Council offices — including Council Member Qadri —  more than 15 city officials, and the highest levels of state government. In these briefings, we answered all questions related to the event and emergency response protocols and provided a detailed and confidential overview of the event, including lessons learned and planned future operational improvements to Waymo’s emergency response procedures and capabilities."

Council Member Zo Qadri said they do not have a verbal or written commitment from Waymo that it will implement the solutions outlined by city staff.

Dig deeper:

Autonomous vehicle companies like Waymo operate under Texas state law, which limits how much oversight cities like Austin can impose, though local officials do still play a role in safety and coordination.

State and federal officials have been invited to join the discussion.

"It's unfortunate that we see companies not wanting to come and answer questions, but the state has said that those regulations need to happen at their level, and I really hope we're able to have a productive conversation about what that looks like and how we can keep Texans safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Waymo caught on camera blocking ambulance

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Waymo caught on camera blocking ambulance

A Waymo was caught on camera briefly blocking an ambulance responding to a shooting on Austin's 6th Street. Three people died, including the gunman, and 14 others were injured in Sunday's early morning shooting.

What's next:

The meeting will still happen on Wednesday, April 29, at 11 a.m. at Austin City Hall. 

Qadri indicated other autonomous vehicle companies will be participating.

The Source: Information from interviews conducted by FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis

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