Austin airport announces new parking system, weekend travel advisory

If you're traveling for the holidays, then you know getting to the airport is only half the battle. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is trying to help with some of that uncertainty.

The airport announced a new way to reserve parking. You can now book a spot through their parking system website up to 24 hours before the arrival time.

If you are flying this weekend, be aware that ABIA is expecting lots of passengers on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 a.m.

ABIA says travelers need to plan to take extra time when departing on flights before 8 a.m.

For domestic flights, they recommend arriving at the airport two-and-a-half hours before your departure, and up to three hours for international flights.