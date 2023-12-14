Flight attendants protest at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Members of the Association of Flight Attendants were protesting outside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 14.

They were calling on United Airlines to negotiate their contracts and change the way they are paid.

They accuse the airline of stalling after two years of talks, and bringing proposals to the table that do not reflect the record amounts of money the company is making.

They say they are not being fairly compensated for duties while on the ground, like helping travelers with their luggage.

"Flight attendant pay starts when the main cabin door closes, and it stops when you arrive to your destination and the main cabin door opens again," said Elizabeth Hibbard, one of the protesting flight attendants.

FOX 7 Austin was told their goal was to raise awareness of the situation with the flying public.

United Airlines has not yet commented on contract negotiations with the attendants' union.