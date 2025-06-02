Possible ground delays at AUS this summer; international arrivals area upgraded

The Brief Air traffic controller shortages could affect summer travels Austin has 29 air traffic controllers when there should be 60, says Rep. Doggett AUS is continuing with its phased expansion plan



Fewer staff in air traffic control towers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport could affect your summer travels.

U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett on ongoing issues

What they're saying:

"I think what we will see through the summer months during any busy travel season are more ground stops and delays that are extremely inconvenient," U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) said.

Doggett says Austin has 29 air traffic controllers when there should be 60.

There are trainees on board but it can take up to a couple of years to get them fully up to speed. There's also a shortage of technicians that maintain the radar and other tools.

By the numbers:

There have been ground delays at airports across the country and some for up to 90 minutes last month at the Austin airport. There have also been six near-misses at ABIA.

"Each one of those ground stops is really an indication that the FAA has not adequately done its job," Doggett said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently unveiled a plan to fill 3,000 open positions across the country.

"We've been working continuously advocating, working with FAA, with all our federal agencies to advocate for additional resources," Ghizlane Badawi, CEO of ABIA, said.

Passengers concerned about shortage

Local perspective:

Some passengers have some concerns about the shortage.

"I travel so much for work. I mean timing flights has to be precise. So delays have happened actually last week and I had to make a lot of different adjustments," passenger Chad Munoz said.

ABIA expansion

Dig deeper:

As the airport grapples with shortages in the control tower, its phased expansion program continues.

The midfield taxiway and Yellow Garage should be done by 2027, utility projects by 2028, and upgraded concourse and arrival and departure hall as early as 2030, according to the city.

The upgraded International Arrivals Hall was recently completed. There is more space, and now there are three carousels for international bags instead of one. Passengers now go through customs and then collect bags, which is the opposite of before.

"With this project, the benefit is that the process becomes faster, more efficient, welcoming, and it gives a signal to our customers that we are listening, we are making improvements," Badawi said of the airport expansion.

"I love the fact that it's being expanded. Austin is such a great growing city. There's a lot of potential and that's probably why it's so busy lately," Munoz said.

Airport officials assure travelers:

"Our operation is safe. Safety is our number one priority," Badawi said.