Austin airport prepares for record-breaking number of travelers in October

If you're heading to the airport this month, you might want to give yourself some extra time.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is expecting a record-breaking October with big events like the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Formula One bringing hundreds of thousands of people to town.

Officials say the airport will be even busier than last year with 5% more airline seats for sale and new international destinations.

AUS is asking passengers to plan ahead if they're flying out on any of the following days:

October 8-10

October 15-17

October 26-27

October 29-31

Before you head to the airport, AUS says you should:

Learn what can and cannot be packed in your checked and carry-on luggage.Firearms are strictly prohibited at security checkpoints; learn how to travel properly with a firearm and avoid a penalty.

Pack bulky souvenirs, like posters and free giveaway items, in carry-on luggage, not checked luggage.

Plan ahead for parking.Spots fill up quickly. Passengers can secure a spot in advance or check real-time parking availability before coming to the airport at ABIAParking.com.

Ask to be dropped off at the "Arrivals" area instead of "Departures" if traffic is backed up. Once you’re dropped off at Arrivals, head up one floor to Departures to proceed to the airline ticket counters and security screening.

Plan to arrive 2.5 hours ahead before your departure for domestic flights and at least 3 hours before departure for international flights.

Budget extra time to return a rental car or check luggage.AUS expects a high volume of departing visitors that will need to return rental cars and check luggage on the Sundays – Tuesdays after each weekend of events.

Passengers flying Allegiant or Frontier will depart from The South Terminal, which is a separate terminal located near US 183 and Burleson Road, at 10000 Logistics Lane and is not accessible from the main Barbara Jordan Terminal. Allegiant and Frontier passengers are encouraged to park onsite at the South Terminal to save time.

AUS For All: ADA accessibility services and programs

Passengers needing wheelchair assistance should contact their airline to coordinate this service.

TSA offers a passenger assistance program, TSA Cares , for travelers who may want more help during the security screening process at AUS. Contact TSA 72 hours before your trip to set this up.

Arriving passengers with mobility assistive devices can be picked up by rideshares, taxis and Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAVs) at the Mobility Assistance Zone on the lower Arrivals level.

Mobility Trams are available to transport passengers from the garages and terminal to the general public rideshare pick-up area and Rental Car Facility.

AUS’s Mobility Lounge is located by Checkpoint 2 East for departing passengers with mobility assistive devices or mobility limitations that need a place to rest or wait ahead of their flight.

AUS participates in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program ; passengers with non-visible disabilities can request a lanyard ahead of their trip for additional support and time while at AUS.