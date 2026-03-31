Austin airport's South Terminal closing as part of ongoing AUS expansion

The Brief Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's South Terminal closing today (3/31) The closure is part of the ongoing expansion project at the airport Allegiant and Frontier flights will now operate from main Barbara Jordan Terminal



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's South Terminal is closing today (3/31).

What they're saying:

"As we continue to plan for the future of air travel in Austin, this transition represents an important step forward," said Ghizlane Badawi, AUS Chief Executive Officer.

"The South Terminal has played a meaningful role in our airport’s growth, and we are grateful for the passengers, partners, and team members who have been part of its success. Bringing all airlines under one roof allows us to better serve our community today while building the infrastructure needed for tomorrow," Badawi added.

The backstory:

The South Terminal opened April 13, 2017, and airport officials say it has served millions of passengers since then.

Officials say the closure of the South Terminal will allow for the development of the New Midfield Taxiways project, which is an essential component of the Journey With AUS which is Austin airport's expansion and development program.

The new taxiways are expected to improve aircraft movement across the airfield, reduce congestion, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

What's next:

Beginning April 1, 2026, all Allegiant and Frontier flights will operate from the Barbara Jordan Terminal, bringing all AUS commercial airline operations under one roof.

Airport officials say in addition to infrastructure improvements, consolidating all airline operations into the Barbara Jordan Terminal will create a more unified and convenient passenger experience, with centralized access to ticketing, security screening, dining, shopping, and amenities.

Prior to opening the new Concourse B, AUS will construct and open Concourse M.

The details of it were announced on March 23.

Both the new Midfield Taxiways and Concourse M are located in the current location of the South Terminal facility, which is why the airport must close the operation and remove the structure.