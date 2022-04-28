Austin Animal Center celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with waived adoption fees

April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day! To celebrate, Austin Animal Center is waiving all adoption fees.

Austin Animal Center currently has 359 dogs and 126 cats on site, resulting in the shelter operating at a 112% capacity for medium and large dogs.

Joni is available for adoption at Austin Animal Center!

"National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is celebrated across the nation and highlights the millions of homeless animals in shelters waiting to be adopted," said Kelsey Cler, marketing and communication manager for Austin Animal Center. "After an initial spike at the beginning of the pandemic, adoption rates over the past two years have decreased for many shelters in the U.S. so this is a great opportunity to shine a light on the need."

RELATED: San Marcos animal shelter in critical need of adopters, fosters

Adoption Supervisor Mary Brown says adopting a dog not only save one life, it opens up room for another animal in need.

"There are so many reasons to adopt a shelter pet, including health benefits and companionship."

Austin Animal Center will be open on Saturday for the national holiday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adoptable pets can be viewed online here.