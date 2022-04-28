San Marcos animal shelter in critical need of adopters, fosters

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is in critical need of adopters, fosters and rescues.

The shelter says they need to clear 30 kennels as soon as possible.

The shelter continues to take in more than is being adopted out, sent to rescue or put into foster.

"For us to say we're over capacity is an understatement," the shelter posted. "If we don't have a significant number of dogs leave the shelter today, we will be forced to make extremely difficult decisions."

You can visit the shelter during open hours to adopt. If you are unable to adopt and you are a current foster, who has been through orientation, email fosters@sanmarcostx.gov.

All adoptions are $97 and includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip.

"All of our dogs, even those with behavioral struggles, deserve a loving home," the shelter posted.

To view the full list of adoptable animals and adoption hours, click here.