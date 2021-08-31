Austin-area community helping those affected by Hurricane Ida

Those affected by Hurricane Ida could be dealing with the devastation and cleanup for months and the Austin-area community is stepping up to offer assistance.

From monetary donations to building survivor kits or volunteering, here's a look at some of the ways to help.

Red Cross

The Red Cross says its needs volunteers. You can go to redcross.org/volunteer to sign up for training and to help support.

The organization is also collecting donations. You can donate online, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by texting the word "Ida" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality

The local hospitality company is focusing on hurricane relief and has set up an essential supply drop-off at some of its businesses.

Items that are needed include:

Cleaning supplies

Masks

First aid items

Feminine products

Baby products

Personal hygiene items

Batteries

Flashlights

You can drop the items off at the following locations at the following times:

(8/31) at Elizabeth Street Cafe at 1501 South 1st Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Items can be dropped off in The Croissant Room which is located next door to the main dining entrance.

(9/1) at By George at 524 North Lamar Boulevard #103 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Parking lot is located off of 6th Street.

(9/2) Lou's Austin at 1900 East Cesar Chavez Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Bunkhouse and Tankproof

Bunkhouse is working with Tankproof, a Louisiana-based nonprofit, on a supply drive for those hit hard by the storm.

Anyone wishing to donate toiletries, personal hygiene items, socks, blankets, baby supplies, non-perishable items, and first aid supplies can drop them off in the lobby of Hotel San Jose. The drive started August 28 and goes through Wednesday, September 1.

You can also donate here.

Bunkhouse also offered nearly 100 free rooms at its locations until September 1.

Austin Disaster Relief Network

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is comprised of nearly 200 greater-Austin-area churches and thousands of trained volunteers.

The nonprofit is asking for monetary donations and supplies in the form of "survivor care kits."

Those wanting to support ADRN's efforts to help can build the following different kinds of care kits.

