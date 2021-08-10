Austin-area hospitals left with just two available ICU beds

Staffing levels are creating a dire situation inside Austin-area hospitals. There are now only two available ICU beds in area hospitals.

Unlike early on in the pandemic, the average age of the admitted is getting younger.

"We are having a steady increase in the numbers of cases with the highest percent change increase occurring in the 30-49 year-old age range," said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes.

Dr. Walkes said Austin-Travis County as of Monday night had more than 500 people the hospital with the virus. It is important to note that COVID-19 ICU patients account for just about 14 percent of beds in the intensive care unit, but it is creating the perfect storm, just enough to strain the system. Hospitals need space for other types of patients as well.

"There are people that are waiting in emergency rooms because we don’t have enough staff to expand our ICU capacity," said Walkes.

Officials said the highly virulent Delta variant is fueling the surge, with school starting right at the same time. Going against the governor's order, Austin ISD decided to mandate masks on campuses.

"I want to give a shout out to AISD for protecting our students throughout the district and teachers and staff at the schools, by requiring masking," said Austin City Council member Kathie Tovo (District 9).

More than half of Austin-Travis County is fully vaccinated, but elected officials are hoping to bring that number up as soon as possible.

"I don’t know what we are going to do with those folks who refuse to get the shot. I guess we are going to have to be satisfied that there is a certain number who will never do it," said Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez.

