Austin Area Toy Run brings presents, gift cards to Round Rock Housing Authority

Like clockwork, more than 250 bikers roll into the Round Rock Housing Authority.

"So many different walks of life, so many different people here, but one cause," said Glen Larson, who helped organize events with his law firm.

They're here to spread some Christmas cheer. Bikers dressed up as Santa and got crafty with the kids by making ornaments.

"The motorcyclists coming is a great thing for the kids and the families to see them, and they just show they all have big hearts," said Ebby Green, the executive director of the Round Rock Housing Authority.

Austin's Glen Larson Law Firm raised $4,500 in gift cards this year.

"That way this money, it gives them the freedom to choose what's best for them and make sure they're taken care of also not only from a gift perspective but in case there's any other needs," said Larson.

The money goes directly to the 88 families living at Round Rock's affordable housing authority. Forty percent of them are seniors.

"What’s important about doing this particular event is because it allows us to make sure that our resources, our time, goes right to the families that need it the most, and it’s right here local," said Larson. "It’s a personal mission of mine to make sure that if we support a charity it’s a local one because that way people that get it right to the place that they need it the most."

But it wouldn't be Christmas without presents. So, the bikers brought just that.

Volunteers from Generation Serve helped Santa sort them out.

"Our favorite is definitely the Christmas holiday, and we love to, so all of the Christmas gifting volunteering," said Jo Choudhry. "Just means so much to the community."

The joy the Austin Area Toy Run brings each year crosses both lanes.

"For me personally, it's about connecting with the families because in today's noisy world, there's a lot of technology, a lot of communication that's frankly misunderstood, and right here it was one cause, solidarity-a sense of solidarity," said Larson.