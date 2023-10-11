Austin airport expansion, renovations addressed during advisory meeting

An airport advisory meeting addressed the current state of the airport expansion and renovations at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

"There are many projects that are going to happen at the same time," said Lyn Estabrook, the Airport Deputy Chief Development Officer.

The projects in "the building phase" are the Westgate Expansion, adding more restrooms, new gates, a play area, a quiet space, a baggage handling system that will process 4,000 bags an hour, and an airline fuel facility to meet the flight increase expected over the next 10 years.

This comes after a fuel shortage at the airport in March 2022, that caused longer wait times.

"I think they all should do it. I mean why not, it's more comfortable for us passengers, less chaos I would probably imagine," said traveler Bob Militano.

According to the committee, there are several projects in the "design" phase. One of those is the West Infill with plans to expand the amount of TSA lines.

"Which will get us the second phase of the baggage and more security screening lanes that is on track, and we have recently received 60% drawings," said Estabrook.

"A couple other airports around get real crowded, real quick," said traveler Tyler Pigeon.

"Airports do tend to get crowded and yeah I think it is a great idea," said Militano.

The airport says the new developments are funded through airport cash reserves, bonds, and grants. Taxpayer dollars are not being used.

"Anytime that I have been here it has always been a well-managed airport. I can't really speak too much bad about the place," said Pigeon.