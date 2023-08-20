Austin-Bergstrom International Airport begins renovation of concourse, restrooms

The revamp of the Austin Bergstrom International Airport started Monday, through a project called Journey with AUS.

"It's taking a strategic approach at looking at every available square foot we have to see where we can make improvements," said Samantha Haynes, the ABIA airport communications manager.

Haynes says the first step is the remodeling of four restrooms, valued at $300,000.

"We will be redoing the countertops, the sinks, the faucets, we are going to add in more light," Haynes said. "We want these restrooms to be very light, very airy, and much more comfortable for the users using them."

NEWS FROM AUSTIN BERGSTROM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Haynes says the construction is moving quickly, and the improvements will be complete within several weeks, then on to the next step.

"Breaking ground on a much bigger project, a little bit more exciting, and that is our west gate expansion project," Haynes said.

The project costing nearly $165 million will have 30,000 square feet of concourse space, brand-new restrooms, a pet relief facility and the very first quiet space in the airport.

"It will be a solemn space for folks, whether they need some quiet time for religious purposes or just need a break from the hustle and bustle of the terminal," Haynes said.

The groundbreaking celebration will happen on August 30th and the facility is set to open to travelers in 2026.

All projects are funded through revenues that the airport makes, airport revenue bonds and federal aviation authority grants.