Austin Bergstrom International Airport lifts jet fuel shortage alert

Normal fueling operations have resumed at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

The Austin airport lifted the jet fuel shortage alert earlier this afternoon. Airlines did not experience any canceled, diverted, or delayed flights due to this alert, according to the international airport.

Since the alert has been lifted, airlines are no longer being requested to fly in with extra fuel now that the on-site storage has reached a 2-day supply. However, the Austin airport did note in its press release that most airports average a 5–7-day fuel supply.

Despite the return to normal fuel operations, the airport is still urging travelers to arrive at least two hours before their boarding time for domestic flights and three hours before their boarding time for international flights.

Travelers checking luggage, traveling with small children or in a large group, and those flying out of AUS for the first time in a while, should give themselves extra time in addition to the 2- and 3-hour recommendation to make it to their gate on time.

"We're expecting busy days now through the summer, especially on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays," the airport said in a press release. "The busiest time of day continues to be before 8 a.m."

Flight check-in tips for travelers:

Travelers without checked luggage can skip the airline ticket counters and head immediately to security screening checkpoints using these time-saving flight check-in options:

Use the lower curbside and upper curbside for drop-off — from the lower level, passengers can quickly get upstairs to ticketing and security via escalators and elevators.

Self-service flight check-in kiosks that allow travelers to print their boarding passes and bag tags are available inside the terminal, across from the airline ticket counters.

In addition to traditional check-in procedures, select airlines offer outside curbside check-in.

Travelers can also save time by checking in for their flight using their airlines’ mobile app and a mobile boarding pass.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experiences jet fuel shortage

Austin airport struggles with long TSA wait times, fuel shortage

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter