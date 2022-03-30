Expand / Collapse search

Austin Bergstrom International Airport lifts jet fuel shortage alert

By Lauren Reid
Published 
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
FOX 7 Austin

Since the jet fuel shortage alert has been lifted, airlines are no longer being requested to fly in with extra fuel when coming to the Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

AUSTIN, Texas - Normal fueling operations have resumed at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport

The Austin airport lifted the jet fuel shortage alert earlier this afternoon. Airlines did not experience any canceled, diverted, or delayed flights due to this alert, according to the international airport.

Since the alert has been lifted, airlines are no longer being requested to fly in with extra fuel now that the on-site storage has reached a 2-day supply. However, the Austin airport did note in its press release that most airports average a 5–7-day fuel supply. 

Austin-Bergstrom International seeing major growing pains

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is seeing more flights, more destinations and more people, but now Austin City Council has to approve more fuel.

Despite the return to normal fuel operations, the airport is still urging travelers to arrive at least two hours before their boarding time for domestic flights and three hours before their boarding time for international flights.

Travelers checking luggage, traveling with small children or in a large group, and those flying out of AUS for the first time in a while, should give themselves extra time in addition to the 2- and 3-hour recommendation to make it to their gate on time.

"We're expecting busy days now through the summer, especially on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays," the airport said in a press release. "The busiest time of day continues to be before 8 a.m."

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says there was a fuel shortage for planes Monday

The airport said the fuel shortage is linked to the high number of planes going in and out of the airport. They are asking flights to fill up before heading to Austin because refueling may become difficult.

Flight check-in tips for travelers:

  • Travelers without checked luggage can skip the airline ticket counters and head immediately to security screening checkpoints using these time-saving flight check-in options:
  • Use the lower curbside and upper curbside for drop-off — from the lower level, passengers can quickly get upstairs to ticketing and security via escalators and elevators.
  • Self-service flight check-in kiosks that allow travelers to print their boarding passes and bag tags are available inside the terminal, across from the airline ticket counters.
  • In addition to traditional check-in procedures, select airlines offer outside curbside check-in.
  • Travelers can also save time by checking in for their flight using their airlines’ mobile app and a mobile boarding pass.

