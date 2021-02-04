Austin City Council denounces violent extremism at U.S. Capitol 

The Austin City Council unanimously approved a resolution, sponsored by Council Member Alison Alter, denouncing the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

Council Member Alter was joined by her co-sponsors, Mayor Steve Adler, Council Member Kathie Tovo, Council Member Vanessa Fuentes, and Council Member Leslie Pool.

"We cannot be silent in the face of violence and intimidation, and we cannot allow our children to think these acts are normal and happen without consequence," said Council Member Alison Alter. "Too many times in history we have seen the dark realities of hatred and extremism left unchecked. It is our responsibility as community leaders to demonstrate that violent extremism and domestic terrorism will not be tolerated."

The resolution was authored in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and mirrors language adopted by legislative bodies across the country.

The resolution affirms that the Austin City Council, "denounces extremist conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation that cultivate an alienated and mistrustful electorate, undermine democratic institutions and processes, and increase the likelihood of violence" as well as "anti-government extremism, white supremacy, racism, antisemitism, misogyny, Islamophobia, anti-LGBTQ+ hate, ableism, ageism, and all hateful speech."

"We are so pleased that the Austin City Council is showing the importance of leadership by using their voices to establish norms and build consensus around our shared values," said Renee Lafair, ADL Austin Regional Director. "Not only does the resolution condemn violent extremism, but it also asserts that bias and bigotry will not be tolerated in our communities. What leaders say matters."

