ACC disburses more than $1M to help students pay for summer classes

The Austin Community College District (ACC) disbursed more than $1 million to help students pay for classes this summer.

About $1 million of federal COVID funds went to help students who were impacted financially by the pandemic, and an additional $75,000 went to help forgive student debts at the college.

Since the start of the pandemic, ACC has disbursed more than $58 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) directly to students. To date, more than 16,420 students have received HEERF support.

The college’s debt forgiveness program also cleared small debts and outstanding balances for more than 8,100 students. These students all previously owed $1,000 or less for things such as books and course fees — and their balance was wiped to $0; clearing the way for them to register for more classes.

