New Living Streets site opens in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - City of Austin officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning for a new Living Streets site in north Austin.
The Living Streets program makes neighborhood streets a place for residents to gather and play by limiting motor vehicle traffic in the area.
The first group of streets in the program opened in early 2024, including the Wooten Drive Health Street.
Council members, as well as Austin Transportation and Public Works staff, were at the ceremony.