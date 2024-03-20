Expand / Collapse search

New Living Streets site opens in north Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  March 20, 2024 5:38pm CDT
North Austin
Living Streets ribbon cutting in north Austin

City of Austin officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday for a new Living Streets site in north Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - City of Austin officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning for a new Living Streets site in north Austin.

The Living Streets program makes neighborhood streets a place for residents to gather and play by limiting motor vehicle traffic in the area.

The first group of streets in the program opened in early 2024, including the Wooten Drive Health Street.

Council members, as well as Austin Transportation and Public Works staff, were at the ceremony. 