Austin drinking water passes EPA test looking for forever chemicals
AUSTIN, Texas - The city says Austin's drinking water passed the first round of EPA tests looking for forever chemicals.
The EPA found little to no detectable traces of 29 different kinds of PFAs.
This comes from samples taken last October.
The city is now waiting on the results of a second round of tests taken this quarter.