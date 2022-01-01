Expand / Collapse search

City of Austin activates cold weather shelter plan ahead of temp drop

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Winter Weather
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin has activated its Cold Weather Shelter Plan for Jan. 1 in response to an expected drop in temperatures across the Austin area.

The city says this plan, in partnership with Travis County, CapMetro, the Salvation Army, Front Steps and other Austin-area service providers, is activated when expected temperatures are predicted to be at or below freezing.

Central Texas prepares for upcoming cold snap, TxDOT treating roads

This first chill isn't expected to last long. For those who are not prepared now can consider it as a reminder. Longer and colder days are not far away.

Those needing assistance are asked to report to the One Texas Center building, at 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6-8 p.m. tonight. The shelters are located offsite.

Those needing overnight shelter will be transported by CapMetro bus.
 
Social distancing, masking, and other COVID-19 procedures will be in place for cold weather sheltering. Individuals will be required to undergo a health screening prior to being transported to the shelter locations.

