'Abolish ICE': Austin FC fans display anti-ICE banners at home game

The Brief Austin FC fans display anti-ICE banners at home game at Q2 Stadium One banner read "Abolish ICE", the other "No ICE in this melting pot" Austin was also home to a "No Kings" protest downtown



Some Austin FC fans made their opinions on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) known during Saturday's home game at Q2 Stadium.

"Abolish ICE" banners at Austin FC game

What we know:

During Saturday's game versus the New York Red Bulls, fans lifted banners protesting ICE in the stands.

One read "Abolish ICE" while another read "No ICE in this melting pot".

The banners were captured on video by WAATV Media.

"No Kings" protests in Austin

Big picture view:

On Saturday, people all across the country, including in Austin, took to the streets to protest the Trump administration.

The nationwide events, dubbed the "No Kings Day of Defiance" protests, drew out a collective five million people in over 2,100 towns and cities in the U.S., said organizers.

Those millions included an estimated 200,000 people in Los Angeles , 100,000 in Philadelphia, 70,000 in Seattle and over 50,000 in New York City.

The protests – which coincided with Trump's birthday and the military parade in Washington, D.C. – were organized by the 50501 national movement and meant to counter what organizers called a day for Trump to feed his own ego as he turned 79 years old.