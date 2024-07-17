Austin felon rams into APD cruiser to avoid arrest: docs

An Austin man was indicted by a jury for alleged drug trafficking and firearm possession.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Cliofa Delacruz is a four-time felon who was arrested by Austin police after ramming an APD cruiser while trying to evade arrest. He also had meth and a loaded gun inside his vehicle at the time.

Delacruz is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of felon in possession of firearm, and one count of possession of firearm in drug trafficking.

He could face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted, and a $250,000 fine for each count.