TxDOT launches summer campaign to crack down on speeding

State and local law enforcement officers are rolling out to hit the brakes on speeders. The idea is to remind drivers that every lane is not their personal fast lane.

"MoPac and I-35 are not racetracks. We have one racetrack in Austin. It's a COTA. 183, 71 and 130, none of those are racetracks," said Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Christa Stedman.

TxDOT's new safety campaign, Be Safe Drive Smart, runs from July 19 to August 4. It comes with a simple message "Slow down or Pay up."

Officers pointed out that speeding is a choice and even going a little bit over a posted speed limit can have terrible consequences.

"The next time you get behind the wheel, and you're running late, or you're frustrated, think about the big picture. Would you rather try to get across Austin three minutes faster at the risk of your kids growing up without you? Or would you rather just drive at the speed limit and get home safely?" said APD Lt. William White.

On Tuesday, July 16, top executives with TxDOT said this safety team is about saving lives.

"Speeding is one of the biggest challenges that we face on Texas roads with the deadliest of impacts," said TxDOT Deputy Executive Director Brandye Hendrickson.

Last year, speed-related crashes claimed a lot of lives across Texas. There were 1,456 deaths with 5,980 people seriously injured. In Austin, there were 28 deaths, and in the 11 counties that make up TxDOT’s Austin district, 119 people were killed.

"Every one of those numbers has a face. Every face has a name, and every name has a story that matters," said Hendrickson.

June Linker was among those killed by a roadway speeder. Her daughter, Lanisa Dehn, spoke at the safety campaign launch.

"She was just so important in our lives, and she's gone, you know, she goes to go get lunch, and she's gone, and nobody should have to live with that," said Dehn.

June Linker

June Linker was driving when a young man hit her in a Lubbock neighborhood. The crash is an example of a key statistic; just over half of all speed-related crashes last year were caused by drivers under the age of 35.

"What they told us was he was going 87 miles an hour, two seconds before he hit her," said Dehn.

TxDOT offered the following tips on how to be save and how to avoid a ticket:

Match your speed to road conditions, such as bad weather or driving through a work zone.

Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy, or roads are slick.

Watch for road signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.

Stedman closed out the news conference by saying speeding is not worth the lives of neighbors, friends, and family.

"So, your life depends on your ability to slow down, drive the posted speed limit and do the right thing," said Stedman.

The highway safety team includes Buc-ee's, the popular roadway stop. As part of the campaign, at several major highway locations, TxDOT plans to set up displays and hold special events.