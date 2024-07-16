Neighbors, criminologist react after teen was kidnapped and beaten near Leander

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said five people have been arrested in connection to the kidnapping and shooting of a teen near Leander earlier this month.

The victim, who survived, was taken from a nearby subdivision. Neighbors said they are shocked about what happened.

"Very few people that are subject to an aggravated kidnaping are able to live to tell this story," Criminologist Dr. Alex del Carmen said.

A 17-year-old did survive. He told police that on July 3, he was lured by several adults to a home in the Summerlyn subdivision near Leander.

"It's shocking because there's never been any indication that there's been a major crime problem around here. I think a lot of people move here just because they feel safer here," Summerlyn subdivision resident Michael said.

The teen said he was attacked, beaten, then kidnapped.

"By the time your left foot is inside that vehicle, and they actually put you in there, your likelihood of coming back alive is very, very low," Dr. del Carmen said.

The teen said he was left for dead after being taken to a secluded area outside of Leander’s city limits and shot.

"I wouldn't even expect too much of that to go on in the city proper, much less out here on the outskirts where people tend to know each other and stuff," Michael said.

Dr. del Carmen said the victim and suspects probably did know each other.

"From some events, social events or even school. Notice that there's typically an older person. We do see that as a factor, that it is likely the person that if there's alcohol involved, would be purchasing the alcohol for them, or perhaps will be buying weapons or buying some sort of instrumentation that they need in order to commit the crime," Dr. del Carmen said.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter was 19-year-old Matthew Sabedra. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals on July 11, and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Four other people were arrested on Monday, July 15, for being involved, too.

Thirty-six-year-old Danyelle Marsh and 19-year-olds Tobias Rogers and Logan Humphries were charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Seventeen-year-old Nathaniel Walker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"The reason why we add the word aggravated to the word kidnaping, and it's just not kidnaping alone, is because there's typically a combination of not only the individual offender intentionally or knowingly abducting another person, but there's also an intent. The intent is to hold the person ransom or seek a reward, to use the person as a shield or hostage to also commit another felony, to inflict bodily injury on the person, or to terrorize a third person," Dr. del Carmen said.

Dr. del Carmen said the motive for kidnapping is usually some sort of financial benefit.

"We know that 80% of the kidnappings that take place, there is either a ransom that is sought after or the person's identity, the person's credit cards, cash," Dr. del Carmen said.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is expected to physically recover. All five suspects are being held in the Williamson County Jail.