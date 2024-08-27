Austin Firefighters Association raises awareness about 'forever chemicals' in equipment

The Austin Firefighters Association is raising awareness about PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," and they want them banned from their equipment.

The chemicals are synthetic, and most people are exposed to them to some degree. They've been linked to health problems, including cancer.

"It's a known carcinogen. It's a terrible chemical in that it does not biodegrade, especially in the body," Bob Nicks, president of the Austin Firefighters Association said.

He says there are more risks for firefighters because the chemicals are in their protective gear and firefighting foams.

The Environmental Protection Agency has found the chemical is dangerous in amounts so small they're undetectable.

"For years, firefighters have been exposed to these PFAs chemicals and didn't know it. Now it's kind of becoming an emerging problem where we're starting to understand a little better of the issues, and we're trying to mitigate that," Nicks said.

Plus, crews are exposed to high heat and other burning materials.

"Even in a house fire, there are studies showing that a house fire, the fire retardant and the couches and chairs and things like that, when they burn, they transmit this chemical into the air," Nicks said.

Other states, like Massachusetts, have already recently banned forever chemicals. Nicks hopes Austin will follow suit.

"It's an emerging issue. I'm not saying that Texas or Austin are behind, but it is something we need to start addressing and start addressing soon," he said.

Nicks says there is an alternative, safer material being developed.

"The idea would be to ban them and buy new gear when an alternative is available, and they're starting to roll some off the shelves now," he said.

Council Member Chito Vela also shared his concerns on X (formerly Twitter):

"Once we can kind of have a baseline where we are and once more is learned about the exposures of this chemical, then at least we'll have a way to maybe start treatment," Nicks said.

Because this is an emerging issue, conversations with the City Council are still in the early stages.