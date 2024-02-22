Austin girl still missing after three weeks
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still searching for a missing teenage girl who disappeared from her home in Austin.
Kylee Washington (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
13-year-old Kylee Washington disappeared on Feb. 1, 2024, and is believed to be in the Austin area.
She is described as:
- 5'3" tall
- 120 lbs
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
If you have any information about Kylee or her disappearance, please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or contact Austin police at 512-974-5000.