Austin girl still missing after three weeks

Police are still searching for a missing teenage girl who disappeared from her home in Austin.

Kylee Washington (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

13-year-old Kylee Washington disappeared on Feb. 1, 2024, and is believed to be in the Austin area.

She is described as:

5'3" tall

120 lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

If you have any information about Kylee or her disappearance, please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or contact Austin police at 512-974-5000.