Austin homeless response needs to be more proactive, says downtown business owner

A downtown Austin business owner is asking for a more proactive approach when it comes to the city's response to the homeless.

Inside his new shop on Congress Avenue, Greg Autry spent Monday afternoon preparing for their upcoming opening.

As one of the largest producers of hemp-based products in the southern U.S., the location for Sweet Sensi’s brick-and-mortar shop was thoughtfully chosen.

"We started this for education, and we're so close to the Capitol," said Autry. "That's why we have this little lounge. We want to sell our products, of course, but also sell our farmers' products that we produce for…and do it big on Congress and show everyone what hemp or hemp production to us means, and to us, it's chemical-free wellness products."

But since moving in this summer, unwelcome residents have repeatedly been at their front doorstep.

"That's where they've slept. They also use that spot as their toilet. And then, we have been accosted a few times. We actually had knives pulled on some of my guys," said Autry.

"The other day our electricians had to leave because they waited two hours for APD to show up to remove a camp of homeless people from our doorstep."

Planters out front have been knocked over and plants pulled out. Last week, their window was broken. Their security cameras even captured a murder in December.

"I do see that most of the people down here, they just need and want help. But that's what we want too," said Autry. "We need help as business owners."

Autry himself spent a period of his teenage life living on the streets. His experience has inspired him to give back to charities like Mobile Loaves & Fishes. He’s also gotten to know some of the homeless that hang around his business and noted that not all of them cause trouble.

"I just hired a private security force because of the broken window and because we're fixing to open. I don't want to do that. It's costing me about $2,800 a month. I'd much rather give that money to Mobile Loaves & Fishes or the DAA (Downtown Austin Alliance)," said Autry. "Or tell me who to give it to - that helps everyone."

While APD has responded to calls and the DAA has been helpful in cleaning up messes that are left behind, Autry desires an approach that’s more proactive rather than reactive.

"I want to help this situation. I want to help other store owners. We love downtown Austin," said Autry. " So we want to protect that culture. And how do we do that? That's what I'd like to figure out."

The Downtown Austin Alliance, in partnership with Urban Alchemy, recently launched the Homelessness Engagement Assistance Response Team or HEART Austin. The pilot program focuses on an area that includes Autry’s business.

According to the DAA, team members are working alongside DAA Ambassadors and APD to address non-emergency issues, including de-escalating behavioral issues and preventing crimes. The program started Feb. 1.

District 9 Councilmember Zohaib "Zo" Qadri shared the following statement with FOX 7:

"Everyone who lives, works, and plays downtown deserves to feel safe. Last year, Council began working to create a diversion center, and just last week, we passed an item to authorize negotiations with Integral Care, which will bring more city resources to our unhoused population downtown. I am also supportive of a brand new pilot program from Downtown Austin Alliance, and if it proves to be successful, I’ll be championing a budget item to make sure they’ve got the tools they need available for working to better our community."