Person dies after stabbing on Congress Avenue: APD

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on Congress Avenue near Sixth Street in downtown Austin.

APD says around 4:17 a.m. Dec. 10, a call came in about a person stabbed in the 600 block of Congress Avenue. Officers responded within minutes and began life-saving measures.

ATCEMS responded and transported the person to Dell Seton Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

APD says there is a person of interest.