Person dies after stabbing on Congress Avenue: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on Congress Avenue near Sixth Street in downtown Austin.
APD says around 4:17 a.m. Dec. 10, a call came in about a person stabbed in the 600 block of Congress Avenue. Officers responded within minutes and began life-saving measures.
MORE AUSTIN NEWS
- 59th annual Austin Trail of Lights kicks off in Zilker Park
- Austin City Council approves phase one of HOME initiative
- Austin police identify victims found in SW Austin home
ATCEMS responded and transported the person to Dell Seton Medical Center where they died from their injuries.
APD says there is a person of interest.