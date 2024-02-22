Austin calls off $2M comprehensive review of homeless strategy: memo

The city of Austin has called off a $2 million comprehensive review of homeless strategy in the city, according to a memo from interim city manager Jesús Garza.

The city was in negotiations with McKinsey & Company, Inc. to conduct a comprehensive review to assess the effectiveness of homeless strategies, programs and services in Austin.

According to the memo, Garza concluded that the conditions of the assessment have changed given "changes in participation" among involved partners.

The original vision for the project included participation by the city of Austin, Travis County, Integral Care and Central Health.

RELATED

The interim city manager said that he still supports having a comprehensive review of homelessness in Austin.

"The months of good work among representatives with all four entities to help define the scope of the assessment serve as a solid foundation to help us — together — determine a path going forward on our mutual purpose to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring," Garza said in the memo.