Austin house explosion: Propane leak blamed for blast, officials say

The Travis County Fire Marshal's Office says that a propane leak was to blame for the house explosion in Northwest Austin over the weekend.

At least six people were injured, and 24 homes were damaged in the blast.

Cause of Austin home explosion

What we know:

On Friday, the Travis County Fire Marshal's Office said its final report will show that a "substantial propane gas leak" was to blame for the blast on Sunday, April 13.

Officials say there are no suspicious or criminal circumstances that factored in to the explosion.

The determination came after interviewing witnesses, talking to entities that were involved in the construction of the home and evidence from the site of the explosion.

The fire marshal's office says the final report is not complete.

What they're saying:

"While this investigation is entering its final stages, it is important to remember that there is still a long road of recovery ahead for those who were affected by this tragic event. There are still two people in critical condition at area hospitals. When they are able, we will interview them, take their statements, and include them in the final report," wrote Travis County Fire Marshal Gary Howell in a statement.

Northwest Austin house explosion

The backstory:

The explosion happened on April 13, around 11:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Double Spur Loop, just off DK Ranch Road, north of Laurel Mountain Elementary.

When crews arrived, they found a two-story home that looked like it had exploded and been leveled to the ground. The house next door also suffered severe damage.

There was a vehicle fire at the home that collapsed, and fire crews extinguished small spot fires in the collapsed debris as well.

EMS says that a total of six people were treated in connection with the explosion: two people from the collapsed home, another from the neighboring home, another with minor complaints, and two firefighters with minor injuries.

The home was recently built in the Great Hills neighborhood and belonged to a husband, wife, and their two children. A person who knows the family posted that the husband, who was in the home at the time of the explosion, was in the hospital with burns and broken bones and that he had to undergo surgery.

Initially, officials said about 24 homes were damaged and two were determined "uninhabitable."