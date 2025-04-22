Austin house explosion: Elderly neighbor is still recovering from injuries

The Brief The next-door neighbor to the house that exploded in Northwest Austin is still recovering from her injuries The family said their 70-year-old mother was trapped in her home after the explosion Now, her family is trying to find her a place to live when she gets out of the hospital



An elderly woman is recovering after being trapped under rubble when part of her home collapsed.

She was right next door to the home that exploded about a week ago in Northwest Austin.

Investigators said a substantial propane leak that ignited is what caused the eruption.

Neighbor still recovering from house explosion

Local perspective:

"I'm shocked that she's alive," David Schacherl said.

Schacherl’s 70-year-old mother, Carol, was in her home on Double Spur Loop in Northwest Austin on April 13.

"She was sitting down on the edge of her bed to respond to a text message and that's when the explosion happened," Schacherl said.

It was an explosion so powerful it could be heard as far away as Georgetown. It leveled the home just on the other side of Carol’s bedroom.

"It doesn't look like a house ever stood there," Schacherl said.

Next door, Carol was trapped.

"The walls were blown in, the roof collapsed on her," Schacherl said.

Schacherl said it took emergency crews about an hour to get her out.

"They described it as excavating her from the rubble, is how they said it to me," Schacherl said.

Featured article

Carol was eventually taken to the hospital.

"I was comforted by the fact that she was alive and that she had such a great team attending to her, but, I mean, I've never seen my mom like that, so it was really pretty rough," Schacherl said.

Schacherl said Carol is still in the hospital recovering after having several surgeries to fix multiple broken bones. Now he’s trying to find her a place to live when she gets out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Schacherl family

"It's very sketchy in there, you know, the rafters are broken and sagging in," Schacherl said.

Carol’s home is now condemned, and her car is totaled.

But Schacherl said he is thankful.

"I certainly feel like there are higher forces at work here for so many people to be affected and everyone to virtually be able to walk away from it," Schacherl said.

Schacherl said his mother will probably be in the hospital for another week before she starts physical rehab.

What you can do:

He also started a GoFundMe to help his mother rebuild. If you would like to donate, click here.