Austin ISD takes new approach to turn around 3 struggling middle schools

The Brief The Texas Council for International Studies will soon be operating three Austin ISD middle schools Burnet, Dobie, and Webb Middle Schools received their fourth consecutive failing grade from the state. A fifth straight ‘F’ could mean closure or even a state takeover of the district Austin ISD will also get a two-year exemption from intervention while the nonprofit works to boost performance



A nonprofit is set to soon start operating three Austin ISD middle schools.

Austin ISD is taking a new approach to turning around three struggling middle schools, approving a partnership that hands over daily operations to an outside non-profit.

The backstory:

Burnet, Dobie, and Webb Middle Schools will be run by the Texas Council for International Studies, likely starting this fall.

The move comes after all three campuses received their fourth consecutive failing grade from the state. A fifth straight ‘F’ could mean closure or even a state takeover of the district.

Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura said the district was intentional in finding a partner with a track record of turning schools around.

"We were fortunate in finding a partner that kind of met those expectations," Segura said.

The nonprofit will now have significant control over day-to-day operations, including staffing decisions, while the schools remain part of Austin ISD.

District leaders said the goal is to improve grades and build on recent progress.

"I am confident that this partner, this configuration, will help us be successful," Segura said.

Dig deeper:

The partnership also buys the district time. Austin ISD will get a two-year exemption from intervention while the nonprofit works to boost performance.

Trustee Kathryn Whitley Chu said the schools are already headed in the right direction and this adds support.

"The Texas Council for International Studies is going to bring in an extra layer of support to the good stuff that they're already doing," Chu said.

Under the agreement, the schools must improve to at least a ‘D’ or ‘C’ by next school year and reach a ‘C’ or higher by 2028.

The contract runs through 2029 with the option to extend if goals are met.