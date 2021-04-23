Austin ISD working to get students vaccinated against COVID-19

Austin ISD is looking to get its students vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those 16 and up will be able to take advantage of the free shots the district is providing.

"We encourage everybody to get vaccinated I know people want things to go back to normal and this is a way to help that," said director of health services Alexandra Copeland.

Austin ISD is hosting vaccination opportunities for students 16 and older this weekend. "They have over 1100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and for this event, it’s really special because it’s our first event exclusive for students," said Copeland.

Free transportation is provided for these students to the vaccination site, and all students under the age of 18 who qualify for the vaccine are asked to bring their parent or guardian.

"Vaccination efforts are important around the globe. It’s a mitigation effort for us getting through this pandemic it’s another strategy for making schools healthier and safer and most of our staff are vaccinated at this point and so we know how important it is to get as many people as we can vaccinated as possible," said Copeland.

This weekend, vaccinations will also be open to the general public age 16 and older at Circuit of the Americas. The site will be open Friday through Sunday as a drive-through clinic.

If you’re a student and unable to make any of the events this weekend, the district says to not worry as there are plans for more.

"We are working with our community partners now to have pop-up clinics throughout AISD and we just wanna make this resource more available for students and staff and our family members in the district," Copeland said.

