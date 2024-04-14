ABC Kite Festival returns to Zilker Park

People of all ages gathered at Zilker Park on Sunday to take part in the 96th annual ABC Kite Festival.

"We've been in Austin for many years and have driven by, but this is the first time that we actually came down and, trying to fly something, and it's a great time," said Austin resident Paul Gaddis.

People returning to the festival this year said their excitement is just as big as those who are experiencing it for the first time.

"I mean, you look around, there's nobody not smiling, having a great time. I mean, how could you beat kites, right? It's fun looking at them in the sky. You're doing it, so much fun," said Austin resident Alex Curry.

"I like the feeling you get when you get your kite up, like, really high and, you know, it's working," said Austin resident Maggie Shapley.

This festival is the largest and longest-running festival of its kind in Austin.

The sky was filled with kites of all kinds, with some participants competing in the kite contest.

"This is a delta style, hard framed kite. I believe its prism design is the one that made these guys out of Seattle. They just love kites," said Curry.

"It's a ladybug. I got it when the kite I brought last year wasn't working, so I bought this one," said Shapley.

Even those who didn't take part in the competition said this was just a great way to spend their Sunday with family and friends.

"It's fun at all ages and all the time. And, you know, I think adults have as much fun as kids as far as kite flying goes," said Gaddis.