Austin Light Rail: Project could bring jobs to Austin

The Brief The Austin Light Rail project is on track to expand routes across the city With this project, it could bring more jobs to the Austin area Small business owners are getting the opportunity to network for the project



As a $7 billion plan to bring light rail service to Austin moves forward, many local businesses and workers are hoping to help build it.

On Wednesday, the Austin Transit Partnership hosted an event for those businesses, and also gave an update on the project.

Austin Light Rail is on track

Timeline:

"We want Austin to help us build this for Austin," said Austin Transit Partnership Executive Vice President for Design and Lindsay Wood.

The Austin Light Rail is on track. The 10-mile street-level railroad will stretch from 38th and Guadalupe Streets though the UT campus and into Downtown, then down Congress to Oltorf. Another branch will head east on Riverside Drive to SH 71. The project also allows for future extensions to the airport and the Crestview train station on North Lamar.

"We are actively seeking additional funding opportunities to be able to accelerate that extension," said Wood.

With construction set to start in 2027, the focus now turns to who will design and build the railroad and its 15 stations.

"Austin is looking at billions of dollars in construction," said Tina Cannon, a small business owner and CEO of the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. "And now it's time for small businesses to get engaged and involved."

Project could bring jobs to Austin

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, the Austin Transit Partnership invited local companies who may want a piece of the three big contracts that will be up for grabs next year.

"So we're here today bringing on those potential industry partners that will need to help us get shovels in the ground," said Wood.

"Everything from nail and board type construction to engineering firms," said Cannon.

Austin-area small businesses sat alongside big construction outfits for networking and training workshops.

"It's all about relationships," said Helen Callier, founder of Permit Us Now. "To, number one, see folks we may already know and have some conversations. And number two, see folks we may not have met before in the industry to be able to start those conversations."

"It's a chance for small businesses to have a say now. So then when it comes time to actually bid on the process, it's a much smoother process," said Cannon.

In the meantime, the Austin Transit Partnership is working on getting federal funding for the $7.1 billion project, which is expected to bring thousands of local jobs.

"All boats rise together," said Callier. "So for the small businesses, we play a critical role in the economy in the local area, for Austin and, of course, the surrounding communities. And it makes a difference."

Why you should care:

If you're a business owner who would like to get involved but weren't able to make it to Wednesday's event, click here.