Triple-digit heat, tropical storm to push Texas power grid to near record-high demand

The Brief High heat will push temperatures above 100 degrees across much of Texas this week. At the same time, a developing tropical storm is expected to head toward the state later this week. ERCOT says it is keeping a close eye on conditions as near record-high demand could be possible this week.



The agency charged with managing the Texas power grid said it is preparing for both high heat and a possible tropical storm to put pressure on the system this week.

What we know:

Temperatures above 100 degrees with feels-like temperatures near 110 degrees are forecast for much of the state this week. At the same time, what is expected to become Tropical Storm Bertha is developing in the Gulf of America and appears to be bound for Texas later this week.

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What they're saying:

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, those weather systems could lead to near record-high power demand.

"ERCOT is expecting moderately high to high demand with peaks in the mid-80,000- to lower-90,000-megawatt range," the agency said in a post on X on Monday.

By the numbers:

The current record for demand on the ERCOT system is 85,508 megawatts, set on Aug. 10, 2023.

ERCOT’s six-day supply-and-demand forecast shows there is expected to be enough capacity to meet demand in the coming days.