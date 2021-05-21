Austin man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl laced drugs

Today, authorities arrested 27-year-old Jean Claude Anthony Meama-Kajue of Austin for allegedly distributing a controlled substance containing fentanyl that resulted in a person’s overdose death in December of last year.

Investigators say a five-count indictment unsealed today charges Meama-Kajue with one count of distribution of a controlled substance containing fentanyl resulting in death and four counts of distribution of a controlled substance containing fentanyl.

Police say upon conviction, Meama-Kajue could face between 20 years and life in federal prison for the drug charge resulting in death and up to 20 years in federal prison for each of the remaining drug charges.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The indictment alleges that on December 13, 2020, Meama-Kajue possessed and sold a controlled substance containing fentanyl to an individual.

Police say that the individual subsequently died after consuming the narcotic. Furthermore, the indictment alleges that the defendant distributed a controlled substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl on four separate occasions in Austin earlier this year.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff, Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Houston Field Office, Acting Pflugerville Police Chief Jason Smith and Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon made today’s announcement.

Police say Meama-Kajue remains in federal custody.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

His initial appearance is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Lane in Austin.



The DEA Austin Tactical Diversion Squad, Pflugerville Police Department and the Cedar Park Police Department investigated this case.

Advertisement

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Marshall is prosecuting this case.

