Austin massage business shut down after evidence of illicit sexual activity

The Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Human Trafficking Unit shut down an illegal massage business in Austin.

The attorney general's office said on May 15, Ken Paxton filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit asking the Williamson County Courts to stop Sun Spa from operating an illicit massage business on Pond Springs Road.

The lawsuit was filed after evidence was found of illicit sexual activity happening at the business.

MORE

Multiple illicit massage businesses throughout Central Texas have been closed, according to the OAG Human Trafficking Unit.

"An estimated 9,000 illicit massage businesses operate throughout the country, with an estimated 1,000 operating in Texas. These businesses sell commercial sex under the guise of legitimate massage services and many of the women employed at such establishments are victims of human trafficking," the attorney general's office said in a statement.