Austin mayor gets backlash after Prop B tweets, accused of politicizing issue

Some feel that Austin Mayor Steve Adler's latest tweet is politicizing Proposition B. It said the people who have voted early thus far are older and more Republican.

"The fact that certain districts, or certain ages or certain parties thus far are having a disproportionate voice although an important voice, is something I think is important for people to know," said Mayor Adler.

Several people replied to the tweet, one saying the statement was terrible coming from a leader. Others said they were liberal and voting yes to Prop B.

"I don't believe it's divisive to urge people to get out and vote. I don't think it's divisive to suggest that when we have an election it's best that the entire community is represented," he said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

"I thought it was an offensive and ridiculous tweet from the mayor. He apparently only cares if certain people he likes votes," said Matt Mackowiak, with the PAC Save Austin Now.

Mackowiak said Proposition B, which eliminates the citywide camping ban, is not a partisan issue.

"He is up for a real wake-up call Saturday when the polls come in. He is going to find that we are winning a significant percentage of the Democratic vote," said Mackowiak.

The county clerk only reveals the voter's name from previous elections, but the clerk said the mayor's info likely came from consultants.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"If you give that information to political consultants and pollsters, they combine it with voter registration data and other voter history data and compile a lot more information," said Dana Debeauvoir, Travis County Clerk.

"I got these numbers from Mark Littlefield who is someone who has been involved in elections in this city for decades," said Adler.

Adler said he was just trying to make sure the vote is representative of all of Austin. Mackowiak feels the votes will lean toward reinstating the citywide camping ban, regardless of party affiliation. Only Saturday night's tally will tell the true story.

"I think the election on Prop B is going to be close," said Adler.

"We are asking people to make time for this, this is about the future of the city, about policies that affect you, your neighborhood," said Mackowiak.

Election Day is Saturday, May 1.