Motorcyclist critically injured in early morning crash on Austin expressway

The Brief A motorcylist was injured in an early morning crash on MoPac. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. North MoPac was closed from Westover Road to West 35th Street.



A motorcyclist is badly injured after a collision on an Austin roadway early Wednesday, officials say.

What we know:

Austin PD first alerted the public about the crash at 3:39 a.m. They said the incident happened in the 3000 block of North MoPac EXPY in the northbound lanes.

According to an 8:45 a.m. post by Austin-Travis-County EMS, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries they described as critical.

The other vehicle in the crash was a four-door sedan, the police said.

North MoPac was closed from Westover Road to West 35th Street following the crash.

What we don't know:

No comment was given on the condition of the sedan's occupants.

There is no word on if they will face any charges.