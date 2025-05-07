Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist critically injured in early morning crash on Austin expressway

By
Published  May 7, 2025 9:57am CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • A motorcylist was injured in an early morning crash on MoPac.
    • The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.  
    • North MoPac was closed from Westover Road to West 35th Street.

AUSTIN - A motorcyclist is badly injured after a collision on an Austin roadway early Wednesday, officials say. 

What we know:

Austin PD first alerted the public about the crash at 3:39 a.m. They said the incident happened in the 3000 block of North MoPac EXPY in the northbound lanes. 

According to an 8:45 a.m. post by Austin-Travis-County EMS, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries they described as critical. 

The other vehicle in the crash was a four-door sedan, the police said. 

North MoPac was closed from Westover Road to West 35th Street following the crash. 

What we don't know:

No comment was given on the condition of the sedan's occupants. 

There is no word on if they will face any charges.

The Source: Information in this article was given by the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis-County EMS.

AustinTravis CountyTraffic