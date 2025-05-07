Motorcyclist critically injured in early morning crash on Austin expressway
AUSTIN - A motorcyclist is badly injured after a collision on an Austin roadway early Wednesday, officials say.
What we know:
Austin PD first alerted the public about the crash at 3:39 a.m. They said the incident happened in the 3000 block of North MoPac EXPY in the northbound lanes.
According to an 8:45 a.m. post by Austin-Travis-County EMS, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries they described as critical.
The other vehicle in the crash was a four-door sedan, the police said.
North MoPac was closed from Westover Road to West 35th Street following the crash.
What we don't know:
No comment was given on the condition of the sedan's occupants.
There is no word on if they will face any charges.
The Source: Information in this article was given by the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis-County EMS.