Austin Municipal Court announces 2025 Warrant Amnesty Program

The Brief The Austin Municipal Court will hold their 2025 Warrant Amnesty program From March 31 to April 25, people can take care of their unpaid tickets and outstanding warrants without threat of arrest



The Austin Municipal Court will hold their 2025 Warrant Amnesty program.

From March 31 to April 25, people can take care of their unpaid tickets and outstanding warrants without threat of arrest.

In last year’s Warrant Amnesty program, 1,988 outstanding warrants were cleared, and 14,466 civil parking citations were terminated.

What we know:

People who take care of their active warrants will have warrant fees waived. However, they must contact the court to take advantage of the program.

There will not be any officers sent to the court to take defendants into custody.

If you decide to come to any Austin Municipal Court or Community Court location voluntarily, you will not be arrested.

There are options available for those who are not able to pay immediately, including payment plans, community service, or hardship waivers for those who qualify.

This program applies only to active cases in front of the Austin Municipal Court or Downtown Austin Community Court.

There are multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Mondays through Fridays during the amnesty period. Judges and prosecutors will be available to review cases, discuss options, and issue appropriate orders.

No appointments are needed during walk-in dockets.

Warrant Amnesty applies only to active cases, and all services are provided free of charge.

Spanish interpreters will be available.

If you do not want to speak to a judge or a prosecutor, you can visit a substation at the Austin Municipal Court during operation hours:

2121 West Parmer Lane, Suite 116, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For Downtown Austin Community Court cases:

Community Court, 505 Barton Springs Road. Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. & 1:30 to 3:45 p.m.

For more information, call (512) 974-4800 or visit austintexas.gov/court.