Austin Museum Day offers free admission to over 30 local museums

Austin Museum Day (AMD) is right around corner!

AMD is an annual community event that offers free admission to all participating museums, along with free activities and contests.

This year's day-long event will take place Sunday, Sept. 18.

Over 30 different museums are participating in AMD, including the Bullock Texas State History Museum, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Mexic-Arte Museum, and the Neill-Cochran House Museum.

There will be two different contests for AMD. The first is an Instagram Photo Contest, where participants are asked to take and upload a photo at any of the participating museums, use the proper hashtags, and follow @austinmuseums account. The second contest is a Campus Crawl Scavenger Hunt in which participants explore the University of Texas at Austin campus to find certain exhibits.

