Austin officer-involved shooting: Body cam video, audio released

The Brief Austin Police Department releases body cam and audio from officer-involved shooting 30-year-old Brandon Thompson is facing several charges The woman who was shot, Kay Smith, has been declared brain dead



The Austin Police Department has released body cam video and audio from the September 10 officer-involved shooting near Zilker Park.

Other new details from a news conference this afternoon with Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis and Austin ISD Police Chief Wayne Sneed including the two discussing alert policies following the shooting. Both acknowledged that mistakes had been made and that changes would be made.

Officials also identified the female victim as 30-year-old Kay Smith. Smith was hit in the head by the shooting suspect, Brandon Thompson, and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced brain-dead.

What happened?

Timeline:

On Wednesday, September 10, at 3:31 a.m., APD officers were doing a curfew check in the area of Zilker Park.

Officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen in the 700 block of Azie Morton Road and called for the vehicle to be towed.

While some officers left to patrol other areas of the park, Officer Adam Reinhart remained at the scene to wait for the tow truck. When the tow truck driver was preparing to load the vehicle onto the tow truck, he was approached by two subjects claiming that the vehicle was theirs. A short time later, Officer Reinhart approached the subjects as they began to walk into a wooded area.



At 4:10 a.m., Officer Reinhart approached the woodline and identified himself as Austin Police. He gave multiple commands for the subjects to stop and to come out of the woods. Officer Reinhart stated that the subjects were detained and not free to go.

The female subject, later identified as 30-year-old Kay Smith, began walking towards Officer Reinhart. Officer Reinhart gave commands to a male subject behind Smith, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Thompson, telling him to get his hands out of his pocket.





Shortly after, Thompson fired shots, striking Smith in the head and Officer Reinhart in the abdomen. Officer Reinhart returned fire. Thompson fled on foot back into the wooded area, and Officer Reinhart waited for backup.

Approximately two minutes later, additional officers arrived on scene. An APD officer transported Officer Reinhart to a local hospital, and he was treated for his injuries.

Smith was also transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced brain-dead at 2:57 p.m. the same day.



APD officers, including SWAT, AIR1, and K9, began searching the area for Thompson.

At 7:44 a.m., a suspicious person call came in from the Austin Independent School District Police Department (AISD PD) at Barton Hills Elementary School. Prior to the call, the school was already in a "Secure" status.

Once Barton Hills Elementary learned that the suspect was near the campus, the campus went into "Lockdown" status. An AISD sergeant recognized the person who had the same description as the suspect involved in the earlier shooting. The sergeant gave verbal commands to the suspect, such as "Stop, get on the ground," however, Thompson continued to run.



APD officers continued to search for Thompson. He was spotted by an APD officer at approximately 7:52 a.m. and fled towards a home in the 2500 block of Homedale Drive.

Thompson kicked open the front door, ran into the house and the homeowner opened fire, striking him in the arm and the leg. Thompson was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Officer Reinhart is recovering from his injuries at home with his family, officials say. Officer Reinhart has been with APD for six years and two months and he has been placed on paid administrative leave per APD protocol.

Thompson has been charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer and burglary of a residence. Both are first degree felonies.

No other individuals, including the tow truck driver or any residents of the home, were injured in the incident.

Officers were able to locate the handgun that Mr. Thompson used in the shooting, and it has been submitted as evidence.

Thompson has an extensive criminal background and been arrested for crimes including possession of a controlled substance, stolen vehicle, and evading police, with some sentences and other dismissed cases.

FOX 7 Austin CrimeWatch reporter Meredith Aldis found that Thompson's criminal history dates back to 2020.

Dismissed or declined charges for Thompson include false alarm, deadly conduct with a gun and evading arrest.

Thompson also took a plea deal for unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 30 days for possession.

What's next:

APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this officer involved shooting: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.