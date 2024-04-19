Body camera video released in southwest Austin officer-involved shooting

Austin police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting in southwest Austin.

Police said the shooting happened on April 6 around 2 a.m. 911 received a call about a disturbance inside an apartment at the Cliffs at Barton Creek, at 3050 Tamarron Blvd. The caller said they heard a physical disturbance coming from the apartment.

Two officers went to the front door and announced themselves as officers.

A third officer, Gabriel Walker Prado, was in the patio area and saw two men inside. One of them had a gun. Officer Prado yelled that there was a gun and fired at the subject, identified as 31-year-old Avelino Medel II.

MORE: Man shot by APD officer after disturbance at Austin apartment: APD

Medel was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released the next day.

The other man involved wasn't hurt. So far, there are no charges, but the case is still under investigation.

Officer Walker Prado is on standard administrative leave.

To view the body camera footage, click here.