Austin Pets Alive! hosting Heat "Waive" adoption special through June 16
AUSTIN, Texas - If you're looking to add a new furry friend to your family this summer, Austin Pets Alive! is holding a Heat "Waive" adoption special until June 16.
The shelter is waiving all traditional adoption fees, except for surgery deposits, in favor of potential adopters naming their own adoption fee for all APA! animals, including those in foster homes.
The shelter is open every day from noon to 6 p.m. To learn more about adoptions and to see all the adoptable animals at all of APA!'s locations, click here.
APA! is also warning dog owners to be careful this summer as temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits soon.
APA! has five quick tips for dog owners to remember:
- Check the pavement before going on a walk. Place your hand on it for 10 full seconds. If it’s too hot for you, the pavement is too hot for them. Know the signs – lagging is the number one sign that your dog is too hot
- Water, water, water! Let your dog go for a swim in cool water and make sure they are staying hydrated. Getting your pet wet is the best way to speed up the cooling process
- Keep an eye on your dog’s tongue and eyes. Red eyes and a tongue hanging very far out of a dog’s mouth is an indication that they are overheating
- When it’s this hot, limit outdoor activity to short walks in shaded areas or consider taking an evening stroll
- Unless you have a car with "dog mode", do NOT leave your pet in the car, even for a short period of time