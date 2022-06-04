Austin Pets Alive! hosting Heat "Waive" adoption special through June 16

If you're looking to add a new furry friend to your family this summer, Austin Pets Alive! is holding a Heat "Waive" adoption special until June 16.

The shelter is waiving all traditional adoption fees, except for surgery deposits, in favor of potential adopters naming their own adoption fee for all APA! animals, including those in foster homes.

The shelter is open every day from noon to 6 p.m. To learn more about adoptions and to see all the adoptable animals at all of APA!'s locations, click here.

APA! is also warning dog owners to be careful this summer as temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits soon.

APA! has five quick tips for dog owners to remember:

