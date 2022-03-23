Austin Pets Alive! offers assistance for pets affected by tornadoes

Austin Pets Alive! is offering resources for people affected by tornadoes. The animal shelter said it will assist with finding temporary homes, food and other pet needs for people, following the tornadoes in Round Rock, Elgin, and Granger.

It is also offering assistance to local, county, and state government emergency operations teams as they assist with recovery efforts following the tornadoes in Central Texas.

"The Central Texas community has always been generous, helping pets and their people during times of need and crisis," said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, President and CEO of Austin Pets Alive!. "We would like everyone helping with recovery efforts to reach out to us if they encounter people who need additional assistance finding or taking care of their pets."

Anyone in need of immediate assistance should email pass@austinpetsalive.org or call 512-961-6519 and the staff will work to find emergency shelter, food, or care for the pets in need.

At least 20 tornadoes tore through homes and buildings in Texas and Oklahoma on Monday. In Texas, several tornadoes were reported Monday along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, and close to Dallas-Fort Worth.

In a preliminary report, The National Weather Service confirmed that EF-2 tornadoes hit Elgin, Round Rock, Granger, and Kingsbury in Guadalupe County. The NWS is still surveying damage and will likely confirm more tornadoes.

The tornadoes in Elgin and Kingsbury had maximum wind speeds of 130 mph while the tornado that hit Round Rock and Granger had a max wind speed of 135 mph.

