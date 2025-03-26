Austin police arrest cocaine dealer after 3 month investigation

article

The Brief Man previously convicted of dealing drugs is back behind bars after a three-month investigation by Austin Police. Police found more than $19,000 in cash, more than a pound of fentanyl and more than a pound of cocaine during a search of his home. Police say they have surveillance video of Albert Garcia meeting with known drug dealers.



An Austin drug dealer has been arrested after a three-month investigation by the Austin Police Department.

The Investigation

According to Austin Police, an investigation into 38-year-old Albert Garcia began in December 2024 after receiving information that he was distributing cocaine.

Police say Garcia was already on supervised federal probation for distribution of cocaine. He was to be off of probation in July 2026.

Albert Garcia (Source: Austin Police Department)

The backstory:

Detectives say they have surveillance video showing Garcia meeting with known drug dealers in the Austin area and engaging in suspected drug deals with them. Detectives say he was also seen making drug deals with other people.

A search warrant was obtained for his house in the 8500 block of Birmingham Dr. in South Austin.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the search warrant was executed. He and his girlfriend were detained while officers were searching the home.

Investigators say they found more than $19,000 in cash, 1.2 pounds (548 grams) of fentanyl, and 1.1 pounds (507 grams) of cocaine.

Garcia was arrested on two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He is also being referred to federal prosecution on these new charges. He is being held without bond, according to jail records.

What they're saying:

"The APD Narcotics Support Unit is committed to removing dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl and cocaine, off the streets. These controlled substances and the suspects who distribute them will not be tolerated in the City of Austin," police said in a news release.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about suspected narcotics dealers should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477 . A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.